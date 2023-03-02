Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Video: Anna Uzele Sings 'But the World Goes Round' From NEW YORK, NEW YORK

New York, New York will begin performances Friday, March 24, and officially open on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at Broadway's St. James Theatre.

Mar. 02, 2023  

New York, New York is officially in rehearsals, and will begin performances Friday, March 24, 2023! The musical officially opens Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at Broadway's St. James Theatre (246 West 44th Street).

Watch Anna Uzele sing But the World Goes Round in rehearsals below!

New York, New York will star Colton Ryan (Girl From The North Country, Hulu's "The Girl From Plainville") as Jimmy Doyle and Anna Uzele (Six, Apple TV+'s "Dear Edward") as Francine Evan with Clyde Alves (On The Town) as Tommy Caggiano, John Clay III (Choir Boy) as Jesse Webb, Janet Dacal (In The Heights) as Sofia Diaz, Ben Davis (Dear Evan Hansen) as Gordon Kendrick, Oliver Prose as Alex Mann (Broadway Debut), Angel Sigala (Broadway Debut) as Mateo Diaz, and Tony Award nominee Emily Skinner (Side Show) as Madame Veltri. The ensemble includes Wendi Bergamini, Allison Blackwell, Giovanni Bonaventura, Jim Borstelmann, Lauren Carr, Mike Cefalo, Bryan J. Cortés, Kristine Covillo, Gabriella Enriquez, Haley Fish, Ashley Blair Fitzgerald, Richard Gatta, Stephen Hanna, Naomi Kakuk, Akina Kitazawa, Ian Liberto, Kevin Ligon, Leo Moctezuma, Aaron Nicholas Patterson, Dayna Marie Quincy, Julian Ramos, Drew Redington, Benjamin Rivera, Vanessa Sears, Davis Wayne, Jeff Williams, Darius Wright.





