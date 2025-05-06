Video: Anika Noni Rose Sings 'One Hundred Easy Ways' in Encores! WONDERFUL TOWN

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Watch Tony winner Anika Noni Rose (Caroline, or Change) perform "One Hundred Easy Ways" in Wonderful Town at Encores! City Center. Only seven performances remain of the Zhailon Levingston-directed production of the classic Leonard Bernstein musical—get your tickets before it’s too late!

Music Director Mary-Mitchell Campbell takes audiences inside Bernstein’s score that captures the sounds and heart of New York City. Featuring memorable tunes like “Ohio” and “One Hundred Easy Ways to Lose a Man,” Wonderful Town is a celebration of what makes New York the greatest city in the world—welcoming people from all over who come to fulfill their dreams.

The cast is led by Aisha Jackson and Tony Award winner Anika Noni Rose as sisters Eileen and Ruth. The production also features Jimmy Ray Bennett as Officer Lonigan, Etai Benson as Frank Lippencott, Allison Blackwell as Mrs. Wade, DeWitt Fleming Jr. as Speedy Valenti, Jessie Hooker-Bailey as Helen, Javier Muñoz as Robert Baker, Fergie Phillippe as Wreck, John Rapson as Chick Clark, and Daniel Torres as Mr. Appopolous.

Wonderful Town will also include Jonathan Duvelson, David Foley Jr., Lindsay Roberts Greene, Marc Heitzman, Sarah Michele Lindsey, Kate Louissaint, Alicia Lundgren, Morgan Marcell, Robin Masella, Dario Natarelli, Michael Olaribigbe, Patricia Phillips, Renée Reid, Samantha Siegel, Phumzile Sojola, Nicholas Ward, Jacob Keith Watson, Annaliese Wilbur, and Richard Riaz Yoder.

In 1935, sisters Ruth, an aspiring writer, and Eileen, an aspiring actress, move from Ohio to Greenwich Village to pursue their artistic ambitions, overcome heartbreak, encounter an assortment of colorful characters, and ultimately find love.