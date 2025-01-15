Video: Andrew Rannells Teases Pirate Story in ALL IN: COMEDY ABOUT LOVE on TODAY SHOW

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



This week, Andrew Rannells returns to Broadway in All In: Comedy About Love. On a recent visit to TODAY, the Gutenberg! star discussed the show, which is a compilation of short stories by Simon Rich about relationships and love.

"Nick [Kroll] and I play a couple of pirates," Rannells teased. "It sounds like such a ridiculous premise but it's about these pirates who find themselves unexpectedly raising a child together." He went on to share a bit about his own parenting experiences, which tie into one of his monologues from the show. "There's no good way to prepare for [parenthood], which is what this monologue I do is about."

Also in the interview, Rannells looks back at a Grease parody commercial he made with Amy Adams before the hosts reveal a video of Josh Gad asking Rannells an unexpected question. Then, the trio plays an acting game called “Scene Switch!” Watch the full segment now!

LOVE IS PATIENT. LOVE IS KIND. LOVE IS COMPLICATED... And so is All In: Comedy About Love by Simon Rich, a series of hilarious short stories about dating, heartbreak, marriage, and that sort of thing—and read live by some of the funniest people on the planet, with different groups of four taking the stage each week. In some stories, the stars will portray pirates, in others they play dogs, and in one, we make them talk in British accents. But even though the show’s kind of all over the place, it’s meant to tell one simple story: that the most important part of life is who we share it with. We hope everybody will relate to it, even if it was their date’s idea to come and they are starting out from a place of quiet resentment. It’s everything you want in a night out – laughter, romance, live music and people you recognize from television – ALL IN 90 unforgettable minutes.