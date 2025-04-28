Video: Alicia Keys Celebrates HELL’S KITCHEN's One Year Anniversary at Curtain Call

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Alicia Keys celebrated one year of Hell's Kitchen on Broadway earlier this month, making a special speech at curtain call. On April 9, Keys addressed the audience on the production's first year on Broadway. She looked back on all the first she experienced throughout the process, including the first time she went to the Shubert Theatre and saw the marquee.

"This is about family, this about community, this is about finding your voice, finding yourself, finding your vision," she shared with the audience.

Since opening on Broadway, the show has won two Tonys for Best Leading Actress in a Musical (Maleah Joi Moon) and Best Featured Actress in a Musical (Kecia Lewis). The musical has also won a Grammy for Best Musical Theater Album.

HELL’S KITCHEN, the award-winning Broadway musical created and inspired by Alicia Keys, takes you on the journey of Ali – a 17-year-old girl full of fire. Relatable, raw, and refreshingly fun, it’s a celebration of finding yourself, your purpose, and the people who lift you up.

The music—a mix of Keys’ classics and new songs written exclusively for the show—and exhilarating choreography bring to life a story that speaks to you no matter where you’re from, where you’ve been, or where you’re going. Come experience where dreams begin: HELL’S KITCHEN.

