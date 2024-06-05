Video: Alex Newell Joins Ben Platt to Perform 'Suddenly Seymour' From LITTLE SHOP OF HORORRS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Last night's special guest at Ben Platt's residency, Ben Platt: Live at the Palace was Alex Newell! Newell joined Platt for a performance of "Suddenly Seymour" from Little Shop of Horrors. Check out the video here!

Directed by Tony Award winner Michael Arden who collaborated with Platt on the 2023 Tony Award-winning revival of Parade, Ben Platt: Live at the Palace will play through Saturday, June 15.

Platt's residency is in celebration of the release of his new album, “Honeymind," which was released on May 31.

About Ben Platt

Tony, GRAMMY and Emmy Award winner Ben Platt made his highly anticipated return to the New York Stage as Leo Frank in Parade at the City Center which transitioned to the Broadway stage. The riveting musical opened to rave reviews and led to Platt's second Tony Award nomination. Most recently Ben starred in the film Theater Camp, which is co-written by Platt, Molly Gordon, Noah Galvin and Nick Lieberman inspired by their popular 2020 short film by the same name.

An accomplished recording artist, Platt has released two albums previously – 2019's Sing To Me and 2021's Reverie. He completed a hugely successful solo tour following the release of Reverie which saw him headlining sellout crowds at such important venues as The Hollywood Bowl, Madison Square Garden and others.

Platt won the Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical for his groundbreaking performance as Evan in Dear Evan Hansen and later went on to reprise his role in the Universal film adaption alongside Julianne Moore and Amy Adams. Ben starred in the highly popular Netflix series by Ryan Murphy, “The Politician” where he served as the executive producer on the series – his performance in Season 1 earned him a Golden Globe nomination for Best Lead Actor in a Comedy Series and the show received a nomination for Best Comedy. Additionally, Platt began filming alongside Beanie Feldstein, Merrily We Roll Along which will be shot over a 20-year period, directed by Richard Linklater. Last fall, Platt was seen in the Amazon film, The People We Hate at The Wedding alongside Allison Janney and Kristen Bell. Other film and television highlights include: Pitch Perfect 1 & 2, Ricky & the Flash, “The Premise,” and a guest appearance on “Will & Grace.”