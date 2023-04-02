Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Video: Alex Newell, Caroline Innerbichler, and More Discuss SHUCKED on CBS SUNDAY MORNING

Shucked opens on Broadway on Tuesday, April 4.

Apr. 02, 2023  

In an interview with CBS Sunday Morning, SHUCKED cast members Alex Newell, Caroline Innerbichler, and Kevin Cahoon, songwriters Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally, and book writer Robert Horn discuss bringing country music to Broadway, the magic of collaboration, and more.

Watch the full interview below!

Shucked is the new Broadway musical comedy, featuring a book by Tony Award® winner Robert Horn, a score by the Nashville songwriting team of Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally, who collectively have earned three Grammy Awards® and 18 Grammy nominations, and direction by three-time Tony Award winner Jack O'Brien.

Shucked's appearance closed out a week of Broadway performances on the TODAY Show, following Bad Cinderella (watch here), Ragtime (watch here), and Parade (watch here).

Shucked, currently in previews, will officially open at the Nederlander Theatre (208 West 41st Street) on Tuesday, April 4.

Shucked also features Grey Henson and Ashley D. Kelley as Shucked's two Storytellers. They will be joined by (in alphabetical order) John Behlmann, Kevin Cahoon, Caroline Innerbichler, and Alex Newell.

The ensemble of Shucked features Jimmy Brewer, Audrey Cardwell, Dwayne Clark, Rheaume Crenshaw, Jaygee Macapugay, Scott Stangland, Yasmeen Sulieman, and Quinn VanAntwerp. The swings are Miki Abraham, Ken Clark, Traci Elaine Lee, and Alan Wiggins.

What do you get when you pair a semi-neurotic, New York comedy writer with two music superstars from Nashville? A hilarious and audacious farm-to-fable musical about the one thing Americans everywhere can't get enough of: corn. Shucked is the new musical comedy that proves sometimes tearing down a few walls, rather than growing them, is the only way to preserve our way of life. Shucked is about to turn Broadway on its ear and offer a kernel of hope for our divided nation.




