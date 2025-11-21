Video: Adrienne Warren Reunites With Nick Jonas For 'This Christmas' at Jonas Brothers Concert





Adrienne Warren reunited with Nick Jonas for a special performance of "This Christmas" during a Jonas Brothers concert at UBS Arena. The pair recently starred on Broadway together in Jason Robert Brown's The Last Five Years.

Warren and Jonas performed a rendition of Donny Hathaway's holiday hit at the Belmont Park-located arena, with Warren saying that "Christmas came a little early" in an Instagram post.

Adrienne Warren is a Tony Award-winning actress renowned for her portrayal of Tina Turner in Tina: The Tina Turner Musical. Her Broadway credits include Bring It On and Shuffle Along, and she has appeared in television series such as Blue Bloods and Orange Is the New Black.

Nick Jonas is a Grammy-nominated artist who gained fame as a member of the Jonas Brothers. He has a rich history in theater, having appeared in Broadway productions like Les Misérables and How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying. His role in The Last Five Years marked his return to the Broadway stage in 2025.