Video: Aaron Tveit Sings 'One Night in Bangkok' From CHESS

A first listen to Aaron Tveit singing "One Night in Bangkok" from Chess the Musical has been released! The Moulin Rouge Tony-winner returns to Broadway in the first-ever revival of Chess at the Imperial Theatre, joined by Emmy Award nominee Lea Michele and Nicholas Christopher.

"It's being presented as almost a concert evening," Tveit told Entertainment Weekly, who debuted the clip. "There's real book scenes and everything, but it's in the sense that we are all players putting forward this piece and everyone can come and go out of scenes. A lot of people are going to be on stage at the same time."

Featuring a new book by Emmy Award winner Danny Strong, with music and lyrics by Emmy and Tony Award nominees ABBA’s Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus and Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Award winner Tim Rice, and based on an idea by Tim Rice, this new production will be directed by Tony Award winner Michael Mayer and choreographed by Drama Desk Award nominee Lorin Latarro, with music supervision by Brian Usifer. Chess will be presented by arrangement with Three Knights, The Shubert Organization and Robert Fox Ltd.

Chess is the iconic musical where power and passion collide, and the stakes couldn’t be higher. It’s America versus Russia at the World Chess Championship, where the espionage and romance are as complicated and exhilarating as the game itself. For the two players and the woman torn between them, everything—personal, professional, and political—is at risk… and nobody’s rules are the same.