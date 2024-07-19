Video: ALADDIN, THE LION KING & More at Broadway in Bryant Park 2024

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Just yesterday, July 11, 106.7 LITE FM's Broadway in Bryant Park continued its 2024 program, bringing the best of Broadway back together for free performances, every Thursday in July.

This week's performances featured Disney on Broadway stars, including: Tshidi Manye, Adi Roy, Sonya Balsara, Jackie René, Gilbert Domally, Charissa Hogeland, Ben Jeffrey

Jim Ferris, Chad Burris, and Michael James Scott, with hosts Paul ‘Cubby’ Bryant and Christine Nagy.

Check out photo coverage from Week 2 and tune in next week for performances from Chicago, Moulin Rouge! The Musical, The Book of Mormon, The Great Gatsby, and The Notebook.

The Bryant Park stage is located at 6th Avenue between 40th and 42nd Streets. Lawn seating is first come, first serve. Check out the full summer 2024 schedule.