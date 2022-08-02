Veronica Stern, Willem Butler & More to Lead ANASTASIA North American Tour 2022-2023 Season

Casting has been announced for the next season of the North American tour of the Broadway production of ANASTASIA. This company will begin performances August 23, 2022, during the second week of a two-week engagement at the Citizens Bank Opera House in Boston, MA.

Veronica Stern, one of BroadwayWorld's "People to Watch in 2022," will lead the cast as Anya. The cast will also include Willem Butler as Dmitry, Ben Edquist as Gleb, Gerri Weagraff as Dowager Empress, Bryan Seastrom as Vlad, Madeline Raube as Countess Lily and Leela Chopra and Alexandrya Salazar as Little Anastasia. The ensemble includes Thalia Atallah, Lance Timothy Barker, Zachary Bigelow, William Aaron Bishop, Louis Brogna, Amin Fuson, Rebecca Hartman, Kaitlyn Jackson, Brooklyn Libao, Alec Lloyd, Victoria Madden, Billy McGavin, Lathan A. Roberts, Amy Smith, Sarah Statler, Lauren Teyke and Aidan Ziegler-Hansen.

ANASTASIA will travel to over 50 cities next season including Chicago, Indianapolis, Birmingham, Atlanta and Cincinnati with additional cities to be announced. The full route is updated on the ANASTASIA website.

ABOUT ANASTASIA

ANASTASIA features a book by celebrated playwright the late Terrence McNally, a lush, new score by the Tony Award® -winning creators of the Broadway classic Ragtime, Stephen Flaherty (music) and Lynn Ahrens (lyrics), and tour direction by Sarah Hartman based on original direction by Tony Award®-winning director Darko Tresnjak.

The creative team also includes Peggy Hickey (Original Choreographer), Bill Burns (Choreographer), Alexander Dodge (Set Design), Linda Cho (Costume Design), Donald Holder (Lighting Design), Peter Hylenski (Sound Design), Aaron Rhyne (Projection Design), Charles G. LaPointe (Hair/Wig Design), Joe Dulude II (Makeup Design), Tom Murray (Music Supervision), Jeremy Lyons (Music Direction), Doug Besterman (Orchestrations), David Chase (Dance Arranger), and casting by Jason Styres.

This dazzling show transports us from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s, as a brave young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past. Pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her, Anya enlists the aid of a dashing conman and a lovable ex-aristocrat. Together, they embark on an epic adventure to help her find home, love, and family.

ANASTASIA began performances on Broadway in March 2017 at the Broadhurst Theatre.

The show played to sold out audiences on Broadway for more than 3 years before expanding it's global "Fanastasia" community with productions on tour across North America and in Japan, Spain, Germany and the Netherlands. Globally, the show has been performed more than 2,500 times and sold 3.4 million tickets. Additionally, the show has garnered more than 15 major international awards, including Tony, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle awards and Best New Musical in Spain, Germany and the Netherlands.

The original Broadway cast recording has been streamed more than 150 million times, and is available at BroadwayRecords.com, Amazon.com and iTunes. The 75-minute album includes the Academy Award®-nominated favorite "Journey to the Past" alongside new numbers from the show such as "In My Dreams," "Still" and "My Petersburg."

The tour of ANASTASIA is produced by NETworks Presentations.

NETworks Presentations (Producer) is an industry-leading producer of touring theatrical productions, committed to delivering quality entertainment to audiences worldwide for more than 25 years. Current and upcoming productions include 1776, Anastasia, The Band's Visit, Blue Man Group, Beetlejuice, The Book of Mormon, Elf the Musical, Fiddler on the Roof, Hairspray, Les Misérables, The Prom, and To Kill a Mockingbird. http://www.networkstours.com/

ANASTASIA was originally produced on Broadway at the Broadhurst Theatre on April 24, 2017 by Stage Entertainment, Bill Taylor, Tom Kirdahy and Hunter Arnold.