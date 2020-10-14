Valerie David Presents The Pink Hulk Forums: Thought Leader Discussions and Resources

Forum #1 will be held on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at 6:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. Eastern.

In honor of October Breast Cancer Awareness Month, three-time cancer survivor Valerie David has created The Pink Hulk Forums, a new series of discussions with thought leaders who are superheroes in their fields. Offering empowering insights, tools and resources for today and the future, Valerie will lead a panel of experts in the fields of medicine, health/wellness and entertainment on a variety of topics from self-care to patient advocacy to medical advancements and more.

Forum #1 is entitled "Self-Care: Cancer & COVID - Empowering Wellness Tools and Resources" and will be presented on Zoom, Tuesday, October 20, 2020, from 6:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m.

Participants may attend the Zoom forum by visiting:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/ 85815515117?pwd= czdNaDYxWWxPcFJ4dTlwZ01SNUZPZz 09

Meeting ID: 858 1551 5117

Passcode: 551583

Moderator Valerie David will be joined by panelists, including two-time breast cancer survivor and founder of "Courageous Diva" Barbara Palmer, who is also serving as the evening's co-host; breast cancer survivor and founder of Global Soul 3TG (3 Tier Giving) Erin Fairman; breast cancer survivor, comedian, actor and writer Jenny Saldaña; and department chair and associate director at Virginia Commonwealth University Massey Cancer Center (Richmond, VA) Dr. Vanessa B. Shepard, who is a leader in the field of cancer prevention and education.

"The Pink Hulk Forums is a natural and exciting evolution for my message of hope and empowerment during this time of global crisis," stated Valerie David. "Allowing others to gain the insights, tools and resources from these incredible thought leaders in their fields is a dream come true. As a three-time cancer survivor, my calling is to inspire and empower not just those going through cancer, but through any challenge in life."

Panelists for "Self-Care: Cancer & COVID - Empowering Wellness Tools"

Barbara Palmer, aka "Courageous Diva," is a two-time breast cancer survivor who is a Breast Cancer Awareness Advocate, Spokesperson as well as Motivational Speaker. She has been teaching, encouraging and inspiring numerous women locally and nationally through their cancer journey since 2004. Barbara gets her greatest joy from inspiring, encouraging and giving hope to others while putting a smile on their face. She looks forward to future opportunities which will allow her to LIVE BOLDLY and dares each of you to live boldly as well. https://courageousdiva2011.com/

Erin Fairman is a breast cancer survivor and founder of 3TG (3 Tier Giving). Inspired by her parents' commitment to community and global service along with her personal breast cancer journey in 2016, Erin Fairman created Global Soul 3TG to help families and loved ones better understand this journey. She decided to create comfort care kits for cancer patients, with sustainable fair trade products, with the mission to nurture every woman going through the cancer experience. What is 3TG?: 3 Tier Giving. Giving to low income cancer patients. Giving support to global fair trade artisans. Giving support to women-owned businesses. https://globalsoul3tg.com/

Jenny Saldaña is a breast cancer survivor, comedian, actor and writer; and most importantly a cancer survivor. Since her diagnosis, she has dedicated her life to cancer awareness and spreading joy and laughter via her comedy. Had it not been for cancer she would stink at comedy since her parents loved her and she wasn't bullied in school. She once baked a delicious pie and won't stop talking about it. https://www.jennysaldana.com/

Dr. Vanessa B. Shepard serves as associate director, Community Outreach Engagement and Health Disparities at VCU Massey Cancer Center. Sheppard is chair of the Department of Health Behavior and Policy at VCU. In her role as associate director, Sheppard serves on the cancer center's executive committee and leads Massey's efforts to advance high-priority disparities and minority health research across its various research programs and themes. This critical area of research explores why certain groups may be more likely than other groups of people to develop cancer, experience cancer-related health problems or die from cancer. Sheppard developed and facilitates a disparities work group and collaborates with other cancer center leaders. https://medschool.vcu.edu/expertise/detail.html?id=vlbsheppard

