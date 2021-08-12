Vaccinations Now Required at SummerStage in Central Park

In response to the increasing spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant, Capital One City Parks Foundation SummerStage announces today that, effective immediately, and for the safety of all visitors, staff and artists, all guests will be required to show proof of full COVID-19 vaccination in order to enter our shows at Rumsey Playfield in Central Park. Those who are not able to be vaccinated because of a disability will be provided reasonable accommodation and will be required to wear masks at all times.

Children under the age of 12 who are not able to receive the vaccination may accompany their fully vaccinated parent or guardian. All children between the ages of 2 and 12 will be asked to wear masks at all times if they are physically able. Venue capacity may be limited at staff discretion.

SummerStage will accept proof of final Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer, Moderna or WHO-approved vaccination using the CLEAR app, the NYS Excelsior Pass, NYC Covid Safe app, a physical/photo of CDC vaccination card, or EU digital pass, accompanied by a government-issued photo identification. Guests must show that their final dose of vaccine was received at least 14 days prior to the show date. In addition, masks are required upon entry to the venue and strongly encouraged for all guests for the duration of the performance, as is physical distance. Learn more about acceptable documentation, mask guidelines, and other safety protocols here or contact boxoffice@summerstage.org with any questions.

All SummerStage staff will continue to wear masks at all times and enhanced cleaning protocols will remain in place throughout the venue In Central Park, while pre-packaged food and beverage purchases will remain contactless through QR code. We encourage all guests to arrive early in order to prevent lines and crowding at venue entrances. For free SummerStage performances, most shows will be available to livestream at summerstageanywhere.org, free of charge, if guests are unable to attend in person.

Coming up this weekend at Capital One City Parks Foundation SummerStage in Central Park are Marc Rebillet, DJ Premier and Brady Watt with Adeline and Grand Wizzard Theodore on Saturday, August 14th and Armand Hammer & The Alchemist featuring Moor Mother, KAYANA, Fielded, Shrapknel, Geng PTP on Sunday, August 15th. Tickets are no longer required for free performances at SummerStage. All free performances will be open to the public, first come, first served, with required proof of vaccination and at limited capacity.

On Saturday, August 14, SummerStage will present Marc Rebillet, DJ Premier and Brady Watt with Adeline and Grand Wizzard Theodore in Central Park at 7:00PM ET (doors at 5:00PM ET). The performance will livestreamed for one night only at summerstageanywhere.org.