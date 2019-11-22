VIDEOS: Stark Sands, Zach Adkins, and More Sing Maroon 5 at Feinstein's/54 Below

The music of Maroon 5 came to Feinstein's/54 Below for one night only on November 11.

The evening featured performances from two-time Tony Award-nominee Stark Sands (Kinky Boots, American Idiot), Zach Adkins (Anastasia), Dan DeLuca (Newsies), Bryan Fenkart (Memphis, Waitress), Jim Hogan (Waitress), Marcus Paul James (Rent, Ain't Too Proud), Anthony Norman (The Prom, Newsies), Nathan Salstone (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), Heath Saunders (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812), Alan Wiggins (Pretty Woman: The Musical, The Lion King),and more.

The show was music directed by Luke Williams and directed and produced by Benjamin Nissen.

Watch all of the performances in the playlist below!





