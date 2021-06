Click Here For More Upcoming Events!

Matthew Morrison is stopping by the Seth Rudetsky Concert Series this weekend! We're looking back at past performances before his show on Sunday!

Don't miss his show on Sunday, June 13 at 3pm ET and a replay of the concert at 8pm ET!

Go the Distance from Hercules

Ham4Ham with Lin-Manuel Miranda

You Can't Stop the Beat from Hairspray on The Today Show

Without Love from Hairspray on The Early Show

On the Street Where You Live from My Fair Lady on the MDA Telethon

Neverland from Finding Neverland

Believe from Finding Neverland at The White House

When You Wish Upon a Star from Pinocchio on the Disney Sing-Along

Oklahoma from Oklahoma! with the Mormon Tabernacle Choir