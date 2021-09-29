VIDEOS: ALADDIN Returns to Broadway; Watch the Cast Take Their Bows and Pre-Show Speech

Click Here for More Articles on ALADDIN

Aladdin officially returned to Broadway last night, September 28, at the New Amsterdam Theatre.

Below, check out videos from the show's returning performance, including the cast's first bow back on stage, and Casey Nicholaw's speech.

Aladdin stars Michael Maliakel making his Broadway debut in the title role, Shoba Narayan as Jasmine, Michael James Scott as Genie and Tony Award nominee Jonathan Freeman as Jafar, bringing to the stage the role he indelibly created in the animated film. The show also features Milo Alosi, Zach Bencal and Brad Weinstock as Aladdin's sidekicks Kassim, Babkak and Omar, JC Montgomery as Sultan and Don Darryl Rivera as Iago. Juwan Crawley, Dennis Stowe and Frank Viveros stand by for several principals.

Aladdin also features Tia Altinay, Mary Antonini, Netanel Bellaishe, Michael Bullard, Michael Callahan, Lissa deGuzman, Mathew deGuzman, Jacob Dickey, Mark DiConzo, Olivia Donalson, Josh Drake, Samantha Farrow, Jacob Gutierrez, April Holloway, Heather Makalani, Stanley Martin, Paul HeeSang Miller, Amber Owens, Jamie Kasey Patterson, Bobby Pestka, Ariel Reid, Tyler Roberts, Jaz Sealey, Angelo Soriano and Charles South.

Check out the videos below!