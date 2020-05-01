VIDEO: Zachary Quinto Stars in a New Teaser for Season Two of NOS4A2 on AMC

AMC today released a new teaser from season two of the supernatural horror series NOS4A2, which premieres with two back-to-back episodes on Sunday, June 21 at 9pm ET/8c as a simulcast across AMC and BBC America. The series' second season stars Emmy®-nominated actor and producer Zachary Quinto and rising star Ashleigh Cummings, along with Jahkara Smith, Olafur Darri Olafsson, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Virginia Kull, Jonathan Langdon, Ashley Romans, Jason David and Mattea Conforti.

Watch the trailer below!

NOS4A2's second season picks up eight years after the events of season one. Vic McQueen (Ashleigh Cummings) remains more determined than ever to destroy Charlie Manx (Zachary Quinto). Charlie, having faced his own mortality, emerges desperate for revenge against Vic. This time, he sets his sights on the person who means most to Vic - her eight-year-old son Wayne. The race for Wayne's soul sends Vic and Charlie on a high-speed collision course, forcing both to confront the mistakes of their pasts in order to secure a hold on Wayne's future.

Based on Joe Hill's best-selling novel of the same name, NOS4A2 is executive produced by showrunner Jami O'Brien (Fear the Walking Dead, Hell on Wheels) and Hill. The series is produced by AMC Studios in association with Tornante Television.





