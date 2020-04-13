VIDEO: Yo-Yo Ma Performs Bach's Prelude to Cello Suite No. 1 in G Major
Yo-Yo Ma took to Twitter to post a video of himself performing Bach's Prelude to Cello Suite No. 1 in G Major.
"This music has been with me for 60 years," he writes in the tweet. "It's seen me through times of stress, loss, joy, and transition. It's connected me to others all over the world and helped me to understand life in new ways."
Watch the video below!
This music has been with me for 60 years. It's seen me through times of stress, loss, joy, and transition. It's connected me to others all over the world and helped me to understand life in new ways.- Yo-Yo Ma (@YoYo_Ma) April 12, 2020
Bach: Prelude to Cello Suite No. 1 in G Major #songsofcomfort pic.twitter.com/w6P148DmKS
Yo-Yo Ma is an American musician who began performing from the age of four and a half. He graduated from The Juilliard School and Harvard University, and has performed as a soloist with orchestras around the world. He has recorded more than 90 albums and received 18 Grammy Awards.
In addition to recordings of the standard classical repertoire, he has recorded a wide variety of folk music such as American bluegrass music, traditional Chinese melodies, the tangos of Argentinian composer Ástor Piazzolla, and Brazilian music. He has collaborated with artists including jazz singer Bobby McFerrin, guitarist Carlos Santana, Sérgio Assad and his brother, Odair, and singer-songwriter and guitarist James Taylor.
