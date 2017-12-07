VIDEO: What Advice Did NPH Offer Armie Hammer Ahead of His Broadway Debut?

On last night's JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE, guest Armie Hammer asked guest host Neil Patrick Harris for some advice before he makes his Broadway debut in Young Jean Lee's dark comedy, Straight White Men. Admitted the actor, "I need pointers. I've never done this before!"

With multiple Broadway roles under his belt, Tony winner NPH was more than happy to oblige, sharing, "the one piece of advice I would probably give is to be very careful and protective of your voice. I've done musicals before where you have to be careful of your voice, but a lot of people go and start shouting in a play not realizing that they need to shout almost as if they're singing... doing that eight times a week and getting intense, and suddenly two months later you're totally hoarse and have you to keep doing it and you can hurt your chords. So pay attention to your throat." Watch the video below!

With Straight White Men, playwright Young Jean Lee will become the first Asian-American female playwright to be produced on Broadway. Anna D. Shapiro will be making her Second Stage directorial debut with this production. The Artistic Director of Steppenwolf Theatre, Ms. Shapiro won a Tony Award for her direction of August: Osage County in 2008. The production will begin previews at the Hayes Theater (240 West 44th Street) on Friday, June 29, 2018 and will officially open on Monday, July 23, 2018.

It's Christmas Eve, and Ed has gathered his three adult sons to celebrate with matching pajamas, trash-talking, and Chinese takeout. But when a question they can't answer interrupts their holiday cheer, they are forced to confront their own identities.

Related Articles