VIDEO: Watch the Young Vic's A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE, Starring Gillian Anderson, Vanessa Kirby and Ben Foster
Watcha??the Young Vic's hit production of Tennessee Williams' timeless masterpiece, A Streetcar Named Desire, with Gillian Anderson, Vanessa Kirby and Ben Foster.
As Blanche's fragile world crumbles, she turns to her sister Stella for solace - but her downward spiral brings her face to face with the brutal, unforgiving Stanley Kowalski.
A Streetcar Named Desire, directed by Benedict Andrews, was filmed live on stage at London's Young Vic theatre by National Theatre Live in 2014. It's streaming for free from 7pm UK time ona??Thursday 21 May. Available untila??7pm UK time ona??Thursday 28 May 2020.a??
The running time is 2 hours 55 minutes with a very short interval, and it is subtitled.
Watch the full stream below!
