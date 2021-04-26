Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Watch the Teaser Trailer for SUMMER OF SOUL, Featuring Lin-Manuel Miranda

Interview subjects in the film include Lin-Manuel Miranda and Chris Rock.

Apr. 26, 2021 Â 

In his acclaimed debut as a filmmaker, Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson presents a powerful and transporting documentary-part music film, part historical record created around an epic event that celebrated Black history, culture and fashion. Over the course of six weeks in the summer of 1969, just one hundred miles south of Woodstock, The Harlem Cultural Festival was filmed in Mount Morris Park (now Marcus Garvey Park). The footage was never seen and largely forgotten-until now.

SUMMER OF SOUL, premiering July 2nd on Hulu and in theaters, shines a light on the importance of history to our spiritual well-being and stands as a testament to the healing power of music during times of unrest, both past and present. The feature includes never-before-seen concert performances by Stevie Wonder, Nina Simone, Sly & the Family Stone, Gladys Knight & the Pips, Mahalia Jackson, B.B. King, The 5th Dimension and more.

SUMMER OF SOUL premiered at the Sundance Film Festival, where it won both the Grand Jury Prize and Audience Award. It will stream on Hulu in conjunction with Disney General Entertainment's BIPOC Creator Initiative; Searchlight Pictures will release it theatrically.

