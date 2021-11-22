VIDEO: Watch the TICK, TICK...BOOM! Cast Meet Fans at the Moondance Diner Food Truck

Netflix brought back the Moondance Diner Food Truck for one day only this weekend in celebration of the release of tick, tick...BOOM! The event featured Alexandra Shipp, Robin de Jesús, Joshua Henry, Daphne Rubin-Vega, and more.

It isn't often that a bygone New York City establishment like the Moondance Diner is remembered because of one of its servers. Their portraits aren't the ones lining the walls, after all. But the spirit of this particular silver chromium diner, which closed in 2012, lives uniquely in the memory of a young waiter: A musical theater writer named Jonathan Larson, who worked there for 10 years to pay the bills as he set out to become the next big thing in theater.

He did become the next big thing. Jonathan's seminal musical Rent was a smash hit. Its arrival marked an earth-shattering moment for musical theater and its fans, and forever changed the landscape of stories told on and off Broadway. It went on to win numerous Tony and Drama Desk Awards, and the Pulitzer Prize. Jonathan's dream of revolutionizing musical theater came true, but he didn't live to see it. He passed away suddenly the night before Rent's first Off-Broadway preview.

...But before there was Rent, there was tick, tick...BOOM!, Jonathan's autobiographical one-man show and the story of those 10 years at the Moondance. The story of an artist doubling down on his dreams and doing what it took to get by in 1990s New York.

Jonathan curated the music at the Moondance during his shifts, and fed his friends chocolate milkshakes and fries on breaks or anytime they stopped by to make sure they were eating.

In the spirit and memory of Jonathan, fans got diner fare on the house.