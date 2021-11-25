VIDEO: Watch the Queens of SIX Take Over at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Click Here for More Articles on SIX the Musical

One of the highlights from this morning's Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade was a performance from Broadway's favorite ex-wives. Watch below as the cast of Six performs from 34th Street!

The Broadway cast features Adrianna Hicks as Catherine of Aragon, Andrea Macasaet as Anne Boleyn, Abby Mueller as Jane Seymour, Brittney Mack as Anna of Cleves, Samantha Pauly as Katherine Howard, and Anna Uzele as Catherine Parr. The cast also includes Keirsten Nicole Hodgens, Nicole Kyoung-Mi Lambert, Courtney Mack, and Mallory Maedke.

Divorced, beheaded, died, divorced, beheaded, survived. From Tudor Queens to Pop Princesses, in SIX the wives of Henry VIII take the mic to reclaim their identities out of the shadow of their infamous spouse-remixing five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a celebration of 21st century girl power. The female cast is backed by an all-female band, the "Ladies in Waiting."