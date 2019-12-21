VIDEO: Watch the Music Video For 'Out Of The Old' From HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL: THE MUSICAL: THE SERIES

Click Here for More Articles on HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL: THE MUSICAL: THE SERIES

Disney+ original series HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL: THE MUSICAL: THE SERIES has just released the music video for the song "Out Of The Old," sung by Olivia Rodrigo.

Check out the video below!

Starring an exciting, multitalented cast, the scripted Disney+ series introduces 10 main characters: Nini (Rodrigo), Ricky (Bassett), Gina (Sofia Wylie), E.J. (Matt Cornett), Ashlyn (Julia Lester), Kourtney (Dara Renee'), Carlos (Frankie Rodriguez), Big Red (Larry Saperstein), Miss Jenn (Kate Reinders) and Mr. Mazzara (Mark St. Cyr) - a group of drama students and faculty members at East High, the Utah high school where the original "High School Musical" movie was filmed. Through the course of 10 episodes, these characters count down from auditions to opening night of their school's first-ever production of "High School Musical." They have budding romances, faltering friendships and harsh rivalries as they experience the transformative power that only high school theatre and music can provide.

"High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" was created by Tim Federle (Golden Globe and Academy Award-nominated "Ferdinand") who also wrote the first episode. The first episode was directed by Tamra Davis. The series is executive produced by Federle, Oliver Goldstick and two-time Emmy Award-winning "High School Musical" executive producers Bill Borden and Barry Rosenbush.





