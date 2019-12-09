VIDEO: Watch the Music Video For New Song From THE PRINCE OF EGYPT, 'Never in a Million Years'

Click Here for More Articles on THE PRINCE OF EGYPT

THE PRINCE OF EGYPT has released a music video featuring the brand-new love song by GRAMMY® and Academy® Award-winner Stephen Schwartz, Never in a Million Years, performed by Luke Brady and Christine Allado, who play Moses and Tzipporah respectively.

The new stage musical, with music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz (Wicked, Godspell), a book by Philip LaZebnik (Mulan, Pocahontas) and based on the celebrated Dreamworks Animation film, begins rehearsals today (9 December 2019).

Check out the music video below!

Composer and lyricist Stephen Schwartz said: "This is another new song for the stage production of The Prince of Egypt, the show's love song. Moses and Tzipporah, from two very different cultures, are surprised to realise that their early hostility to one another has somehow blossomed into love."



THE PRINCE OF EGYPT features 10 brand-new songs (including Never in a Million Years) written by Stephen Schwartz, together with 5 of his acclaimed songs from the Dreamworks Animation film, including Deliver Us, All I Ever Wanted, Through Heaven's Eyes and the Academy Award®-winning When You Believe, which was a global hit for Whitney Houston and Mariah Carey as well as a UK and Ireland chart-topping winner's single for The X-Factor.



Performances of "the new blockbuster musical" (The Guardian) begin at London's Dominion Theatre on Wednesday 5 February 2020, with an official West End premiere on Tuesday 25 February 2020, for a limited 32-week engagement. The production will play a special Half Term matinee on Thursday 20 February 2020 at 2.30pm and the following EXTRA SHOWS have also now been added: Tuesday 14 April, Tuesday 11 August and Tuesday 25 August 2020, all at 2.30pm. Tickets are available now via www.ThePrinceofEgyptMusical.com



Journey through the wonders of Ancient Egypt as two young men, raised together as brothers in a kingdom of privilege, find themselves suddenly divided by a secret past. One must rule as Pharaoh, the other must rise up and free his true people; both face a destiny that will change history forever.



A cast of 38 includes: Luke Brady (Moses), Liam Tamne (Ramses), Christine Allado (Tzipporah), Alexia Khadime (Miriam), Joe Dixon (Seti), Debbie Kurup (Queen Tuya), Gary Wilmot (Jethro), Mercedesz Csampai (Yocheved), Adam Pearce (Hotep), Tanisha Spring (Nefertari), Silas Wyatt-Barke (Aaron), Simbi Akande, Casey Al-Shaqsy, Joe Atkinson, Danny Becker, Felipe Bejarano, Pàje Campbell, Adam Filipe, Soophia Foroughi, Natalie Green, Jack Harrison-Cooper, Rachael Ireson, Kalene Jeans, Christian Knight, Jessica Lee, Oliver Lidert, Jay Marsh, Scott Maurice, Carly Miles, Sam Oladeinde, Alice Readie, Christopher Short, Ricardo Walker, Danny Williams, Niko Wirachman and Sasha Woodward.



THE PRINCE OF EGYPT is directed by Scott Schwartz, with choreography by Sean Cheesman, set designs by Kevin Depinet, costume designs by Ann Hould-Ward, lighting design by Mike Billings, sound design by Gareth Owen, projection designs by Jon Driscoll, illusion designs by Chris Fisher, orchestrations by August Eriksmoen, musical supervision and arrangements by Dominick Amendum, musical direction by Dave Rose, casting by Jim Arnold CDG and children's casting by Verity Naughton CDG.

Official website: www.ThePrinceofEgyptMusical.com





