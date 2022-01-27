VIDEO: Watch the Cast of THE TAP DANCE KID in Rehearsals!

New York City Center will soon kick off the 2022 Encores! Season on February 2 - 6 with The Tap Dance Kid, featuring music by Henry Krieger, lyrics by Robert Lorick, and a book by Charles Blackwell. Directed by Tony Award-winner Kenny Leon (A Raisin in the Sun), the production also includes new tap sequences by choreographer Jared Grimes (After Midnight) and a concert adaptation by Lydia Diamond (Stick Fly). Broadway's Joseph Joubert (Caroline or Change) will guest music direct The Tap Dance Kid.

Joining the cast are Tracee Beazer (Carole), DeWitt Fleming Jr. (Daddy Bates), Joshua Henry (William), Shahadi Wright Joseph (Emma), Chance K. Smith (Winslow), Adrienne Walker (Ginnie), and Alexander Bello as Willie. Trevor Jackson will now step into the role of Uncle Dipsey. Dulé Hill, who was previously announced in the role is no longer able to perform due to scheduling conflicts.

Watch as the cast rehearses in the video below!