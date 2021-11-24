VIDEO: Watch the Cast of ALADDIN Perform on GOOD MORNING AMERICA

This morning, Good Morning America shared the first-ever televised broadcast of the magic carpet flight during "A Whole New World" in Aladdin, featuring new cast members Michael Maliakel as Aladdin and Shoba Narayan as Jasmine. They were then joined by Michael James Scott as the Genie, who led the cast into Times Square to perform "Friend Like Me".

Watch the full performance below!

Now in its eighth year on Broadway, Aladdin also stars Tony Award nominee Jonathan Freeman as Jafar, bringing to the stage the role he indelibly created in the animated film. The show also features Milo Alosi, Zach Bencal and Brad Weinstock as Aladdin's sidekicks Kassim, Babkak and Omar, JC Montgomery as Sultan and Don Darryl Rivera as Iago. Juwan Crawley, Dennis Stowe and Frank Viveros stand by for several principals.

Aladdin also features Tia Altinay, Mary Antonini, Netanel Bellaishe, Michael Bullard, Michael Callahan, Lissa deGuzman, Mathew deGuzman, Jacob Dickey, Mark DiConzo, Olivia Donalson, Josh Drake, Samantha Farrow, Jacob Gutierrez, April Holloway, Heather Makalani, Stanley Martin, Paul HeeSang Miller, Amber Owens, Jamie Kasey Patterson, Bobby Pestka, Ariel Reid, Tyler Roberts, Jaz Sealey, Angelo Soriano and Charles South.