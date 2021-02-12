VIDEO: Watch the BLOOD ROCK THE MUSICAL Team Takeover Our Instagram!

The team behind Blood Rock: The Musical took over our Instagram story on February 11. Missed out on all the behind the scenes clips? No worries! Watch a recap of the takeover below.

Read more about the show's recent EP and give it a listen here!

Featuring four top Broadway stars: 2019 Tony Award nominee Damon Daunno (Curly in Broadway's "Oklahoma!"); 1987 Tony Award nominee Robert Torti (Greaseball from "Starlight Express"); Andy Mientus (Broadway's "Les Misérables" and the Pied Piper on the CW series "The Flash"); and Jennifer DiNola (Elphaba in Broadway's "Wicked"), "Broadway Sings Blood Rock: The Musical" is currently under consideration for a 2021 Grammy Award in the category of "Best Musical Theatre Album."

With original music by the show's creator Michael Berns, and with lyrics by Berns and Peabody Award winner Ralph Pezzulo (whose books include "Jawbreaker" and "Inside SEAL Team Six"), "Blood Rock: The Musical" is being retooled with plans for an entirely new and larger Los Angeles production. During the pandemic hiatus, Berns assembled a new creative production team, and produced this new EP, which includes four original songs from the "Blood Rock" 2018 theatrical presentation in Los Angeles - along with two brand new songs written in 2020.