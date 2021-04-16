VIDEO: Watch an ASSASSINS Reunion on Stars in the House- Live at 8pm!

Stars in the House continues tonight (8pm ET) with an ASSASSINS Reunion with Michael Cerveris, Greg Germann, Annie Golden, Terrence Mann, Debra Monk, Anne L. Nathan, Lee Wilkof and Jerry Zaks. The Angie Torres Charitable Trust is generously offering a $2,500 matching donation for tonight's show!

Assassins is a musical with music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and a book by John Weidman, based on an original concept by Charles Gilbert Jr. The musical opened Off-Broadway in 1990 to many mixed and negative reviews and ran for 73 performances; in 2004, the show was produced on Broadway to highly favorable notices and won five Tony Awards, including Best Revival of a Musical.

Stars in the House, which officially kicked off on March 16, 2020 is a daily series that features stars of stage and screen singing or performing plays live (from home!) to promote support for charitable services for those most vulnerable to the effects of Coronavirus (COVID-19). Joining Seth and James for the shows is Dr. Jon LaPook, chief medical correspondent for CBS News.

Thanks to YOU Stars In The House has raised over $750,000 for The Actors Fund and over $203,000 for other organizations including: The Trevor Project, You Gotta Believe, NAACP LDF, Cats4CovidRelief, The Humane Society of New York, Broadway at CBST, Greater Orlando Performing Arts Relief, Cancer Support Community, New York Gay Men's Chorus, Youth Pride Chorus, and Tonewall and Bullets to Books (The Jüdische Kulturbund Project).