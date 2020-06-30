VIDEO: Watch a Sneak Peek of This Week's New Episode of CENTRAL PARK

Apple TV+ has shared a clip from episode 7 of Central Park, entitled "Squirrel, Interrupted" premiering Friday, July 3.

In the seventh episode, Cole and Owen do a Squavenger Hunt in Central Park and Paige discovers Molly is a great chess player. Special guest stars in the episode include Edward Asner, Stephanie Beatriz, Eugene Cordero, Rich Fulcher, Ron Funches, David Herman, Marc Evan Jackson and Lindsey Stoddart, and Aimee Mann serves as a guest songwriter.

Watch the clip below!

Central Park follows the Tillermans, a family that lives in Central Park. Owen, the park manager, and Paige, his journalist wife, raise their kids Molly and Cole in the world's most famous park, while fending off hotel heiress Bitsy Brandenham and her long suffering assistant Helen, who would love nothing more than to turn the park into condos. The series voice cast includes Josh Gad, Leslie Odom, Jr., Kristen Bell, Kathryn Hahn, Tituss Burgess, Daveed Diggs and Stanley Tucci.

Central Park is created, written and executive produced by Emmy Award-winner Loren Bouchard ("Bob's Burgers"), alongside Grammy Award-winner Josh Gad ("Frozen") and Emmy Award-winner Nora Smith ("Bob's Burgers"). Sanjay Shah and Halsted Sullivan also serve as executive producers. The series hails from 20th Century FOX Television.

Viewers can Shazam the songs of the original soundtrack to access exclusive videos from Darren Criss, Alan Menken and many of Central Park's guest songwriters telling the stories behind the tracks. These videos can all be found on the Central Park custom experience accessible via Shazam, which also features Josh Gad's interview on Apple Music's new show "Songs for Life," and direct links to the series' soundtrack and episodes. Upcoming videos include messages from Fiona Apple, Aimee Mann and more, and will be released as the episodes come out.

