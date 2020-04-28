VIDEO: Watch a Sneak Peek of National Theatre's FRANKENSTEIN Broadcast with Benedict Cumberbatch and Jonny Lee Miller

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, The National Theatre will soon air Danny Boyle's production of Frankenstein, which will be streamed live as part of National Theatre at Home; the new initiative to bring content to the public accessed from their homes during coronavirus.

The production sees Benedict Cumberbatch and Jonny Lee Miller alternating the roles of Victor Frankenstein and his creation. The two versions will be shown across two days: April 30 and May 1 (2pm EST). As we await the broadcast, catch up with sneak peeks from the epic production!

Watch the official trailer:

Watch a scene! Spark of Life:

Watch a scene! Creature Discovers Steam Train:

Watch a scene! Creature Sees Snow for First Time:

Don't forget to tune in on Thursday and Friday to watch both versions of the epic play!





