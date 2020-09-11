VIDEO: Watch a Sneak Peek of Amanda Green's Radio Free Birdland Show

Amanda Green is joined by Natalie Douglas and Curtis Moore in her show titled 'Amanda Green AF, in Q, with Social D'

Our Radio Free Birdland Concert Series with Birdland Jazz continues tonight with Amanda Green! Watch a sneak peek for her show below!

Friday, September 11 at 7pm, Broadway songwriter/performer Amanda Green will be in the spotlight, along with her special guests, award-winning singer Natalie Douglas and singer/songwriter Curtis Moore, who is nominated for an Emmy for this year's season of "Mrs. Maisel." James Sampliner will be musical director with Sean McDaniel on drums.

In "Amanda Green AF, in Q, With Social D" Ms. Green brings her own exuberant wit and banter in a concert of her funny and moving songs, including special previews from up and coming shows. The hilarious two-time Tony-nominated Broadway songwriter and award-winning performer was most recently represented on Broadway by the smash hit revival of Kiss Me Kate starring Kelli O'Hara and Will Chase, for which she contributed a revised book and lyrics. Amanda is currently writing lyrics for a new musical with Billy Crystal and Jason Robert Brown, as well as Female Troubles, an original musical comedy conceived by Amanda and composer Curtis Moore.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You