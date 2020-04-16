Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Watch a Sketching Workshop With Ms. Taryn as Part of Lincoln Center at Home!

Lincoln Center has released a sketching workshop with Ms. Taryn as part of its Lincoln Center at Home series!

Check out the video below!

As a part of #LincolnCenterAtHome, Lincoln Center Pop-Up Classroom brings you your daily dose of creative art-making. Every weekday, a Lincoln Center Teaching Artist leads families and kids in a workshop that uses simple materials found at home.

Lincoln Center at Home is maintaining connections to the arts during the COVID-19 pandemic. A free, one-stop portal to all digital offerings from across the iconic campus, offerings include Lincoln Center Pop-Up Classroom, #ConcertsForKids, and an array of archival and livestream performances, some of which have not been seen since their original airings. Visit LincolnCenter.org to watch and view a weekly schedule.

VIDEO: Watch a Sketching Workshop With Ms. Taryn as Part of Lincoln Center at Home!
