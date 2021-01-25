VIDEO: Watch a Senior Dance Troupe Get a Virtual Lesson from a Broadway Dance Captain!

Over the weekend, the quirky senior dance troupe, the Pacemakers, got a special treat from one of Broadway's best. Natalie Caruncho, who served as Dance Captain for Broadway's On Your Feet, gave a lesson on the choreography for the show's title song.

"It was amazing and it brightened my whole day. I love getting to share ON YOUR FEET and this Zoom was so full of energy, enthusiasm and joy," said Caruncho. "It was special to see how supportive the Pacemakers are of each other and an absolute pleasure to connect with them after we had danced!"

Caruncho has kept busy this year, teaching masterclasses, virtual yoga, and opening her own studio- SANA Studio. "While parts of our industry have been on pause, SANA offers me a creative outlet, consistency and a place to make an offering. Most fulfilling for me is to be able to connect and to share energy with people all over the world."

While going to the gym or a dance class in person might not yet be a reality again, it's important to keep your body moving. "This pandemic won't last forever though sometimes it can feel that way," said Natalie. "Staying active (in whatever way makes sense to you these days) is a great way to shift your energy, get you outside in the fresh air, keep your body healthy, clear your mind and pump some endorphins. Even if it's 5-10 minutes, I believe it can make a difference!"

Watch highlights from Natalie's class with the Pacemakers below!