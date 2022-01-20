VIDEO: Watch a New CYRANO Behind the Scenes Special

A new half hour special following the creation of the new Cyrano movie musical has been released! The special features a behind-the-scenes look at Joe Wright's bold new film shot entirely on location in Sicily.

The film's cast and crew explore the story, characters, music, and design of the story in the new "1 Tale, 3 Hearts: Peter Dinklage in CYRANO, a Modern, Timeless Romance" featurette special. Watch the new video below!

Award-winning director Joe Wright envelops moviegoers in a symphony of emotions with music, romance, and beauty in Cyrano, re-imagining the timeless tale of a heartbreaking love triangle. A man ahead of his time, Cyrano de Bergerac (played by Peter Dinklage) dazzles whether with ferocious wordplay at a verbal joust or with brilliant swordplay in a duel. But, convinced that his appearance renders him unworthy of the love of a devoted friend, the luminous Roxanne (Haley Bennett), Cyrano has yet to declare his feelings for her - and Roxanne has fallen in love, at first sight, with Christian (Kelvin Harrison Jr.).

A new clip from the film has also been released. Watch Haley Bennett, Peter Dinklage, and Kelvin Harrison Jr. in the "Balcony Scene" here:

The "1 Tale, 3 Hearts: Peter Dinklage in CYRANO, a Modern, Timeless Romance" special originally aired Wednesday, January 19th at 7:30pm PT on KNBC-LA. Watch the new special here: