VIDEO: Watch a New CYRANO Behind-the-Scenes Featurette

Go behind the scenes with a first look at the new musical film adaption of Cyrano starring Peter Dinklage, Haley Bennett and Kelvin Harrison Jr., directed by Joe Wright. The film will be released in an exclusive theater run December 17th and in select theaters January 21st.

Award-winning director Joe Wright envelops moviegoers in a symphony of emotions with music, romance, and beauty in Cyrano, re-imagining the timeless tale of a heartbreaking love triangle. A man ahead of his time, Cyrano de Bergerac (played by Peter Dinklage) dazzles whether with ferocious wordplay at a verbal joust or with brilliant swordplay in a duel. But, convinced that his appearance renders him unworthy of the love of a devoted friend, the luminous Roxanne (Haley Bennett), Cyrano has yet to declare his feelings for her - and Roxanne has fallen in love, at first sight, with Christian (Kelvin Harrison, Jr.).

The film is based on the stage musical adapted and directed by Erica Schmidt, from "Cyrano de Bergerac" by Edmond Rostand, with music by Aaron & Bryce Dessner and lyrics by Matt Berninger & Carin Besser.

A new track from the film's soundtrack has also been released. Pre-order the new soundtrack on CD and vinyl here. Listen to "Somebody Desperate" by The National here:

Watch the new featurette here: