Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Stars in the House
Click Here for More Articles on Stars in the House

VIDEO: Watch a NEWSIES Reunion on STARS IN THE HOUSE

Article Pixel

Extra, extra! The NEWSIES gang is getting back together tonight.

Aug. 13, 2020  

Stars in the House continues today (8pm) with a Newsies reunion with Andrew Keenan-Bolger, Ben Fankhauser, Aisha de Haas, Jeremy Jordan, and Kara Lindsay.

Newsies played for 1004 performances at the Nederlander Theatre. The musical features a Tony Award-winning score with music by eight-time Academy Award winner Alan Menken and lyrics by Jack Feldman, with a book by four-time Tony Award winner Harvey Fierstein. It was directed by Jeff Calhoun and choreographed by Christopher Gattelli.
New Stars in the House shows will be produced daily at the traditional theater time of 8pm ET (and 2pm on Saturdays and Sundays), featuring performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley.

Current and past episodes can be found on the website starsinthehouse.com.


Related Articles
Vote Now for the Best of the Decade Awards

More Hot Stories For You