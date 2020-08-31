Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Stars in the House
VIDEO: Watch a Katie Finneran on Stars in the House

The two-time Tony winner is tonight's special guest!

Aug. 31, 2020  

Stars in the House continues tonight (8pm) with Guest Host Andréa Burns and Two-Time Tony Award Winner, Katie Finneran.

Finneran won a Tony Award for "Promises, Promises." Her other Broadway credits include "It's Only A Play," "Annie," "Mauritius," and more.

New Stars in the House shows will be produced daily at the traditional theater time of 8pm ET (and 2pm on Saturdays and Sundays), featuring performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley.

Current and past episodes can be found on the website starsinthehouse.com.


