VIDEO: Watch a First Look at Viola Davis in MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM

Viola Davis stars alongside the late Chadwick Boseman in "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom," coming to Netflix on December 18th.

Watch an excerpt of her performance, as the titular "Mother of the Blues" Ma Rainey, below!

When Ma Rainey makes a record in a studio in Chicago, 1927, tensions boil between her, her white agent and producer, and bandmates.

Adapted from two-time Pulitzer Prize winner August Wilson's play, MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM celebrates the transformative power of the blues and the artists who refuse to let society's prejudices dictate their worth. Directed by George C. Wolfe and adapted for the screen by Ruben Santiago-Hudson, the film is produced by Fences Oscar® nominees Denzel Washington and Todd Black. Colman Domingo, Glynn Turman, Michael Potts, Taylour Paige and Dusan Brown co-star alongside Grammy® winner Branford Marsalis' score.

Davis's Broadway credits include "Fences," "King Hedley II," and "Seven Guitars." She is a Tony, Emmy, and Academy Award winner - an honor otherwise known as the "Triple Crown" of acting.

