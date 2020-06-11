VIDEO: Watch a Clip from the Upcoming Fourth Episode of CENTRAL PARK

Click Here for More Articles on Central Park

Apple TV+ has shared a clip from the upcoming fourth episode of Central Park, entitled "Garbage Ballet," which premieres tomorrow, Friday, June 12.

Watch the clip below!

In the fourth episode, "Garbage Ballet," Paige hunts a rat, Owen battles trash in the park, and Molly obsesses over her disastrous first kiss.

Special guest stars include Fred Armisen, Eugene Cordero, Ester Dean, David Herman, Janelle James, Phil LaMarr, Rory O'Malley and Lindsey Stoddart, and guest songwriters include Cyndi Lauper, William Wittman and Teddy Sinclair.

"Central Park" follows the Tillermans, a family that lives in Central Park. Owen, the park manager, and Paige, his journalist wife, raise their kids Molly and Cole in the world's most famous park, while fending off hotel heiress Bitsy Brandenham and her long suffering assistant Helen, who would love nothing more than to turn the park into condos. The series voice cast includes Josh Gad, Leslie Odom, Jr., Kristen Bell, Kathryn Hahn, Tituss Burgess, Daveed Diggs and Stanley Tucci.

"Central Park" is created, written and executive produced by Emmy Award-winner Loren Bouchard ("Bob's Burgers"), alongside Grammy Award-winner Josh Gad ("Frozen") and Emmy Award-winner Nora Smith ("Bob's Burgers"). Sanjay Shah and Halsted Sullivan also serve as executive producers. The series hails from 20th Century FOX Television.

