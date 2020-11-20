VIDEO: Watch a BEETLEJUICE Reunion on Stars in the House- Live at 8pm!
The Beetlejuice gang is back together again!
Stars in the House continues tonight (8pm) with a BEETLEJUICE Reunion with Alex Brightman, Kerry Butler, Rob McClure, David Josefsberg, Will Blum and Leslie Kritzer.
Beetlejuice was directed by two-time Tony Award nominee Alex Timbers, with original music and lyrics by Tony Award nominee Eddie Perfect, a book by Tony Award nominee Scott Brown & Emmy Award and Tony Award nominee Anthony King, music supervision, orchestrations and incidental music by Kris Kukul, and choreography by Connor Gallagher.
It's showtime, folks! The ghost-with-the-most makes his Broadway debut in this edgy and irreverent musical comedy based on Tim Burton's dearly beloved film. Beetlejuice tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager whose life changes when she meets a recently deceased couple and Beetlejuice, a demon with a thing for stripes. When Lydia calls on Beetlejuice to scare away anyone with a pulse, this double-crossing specter unleashes a (Nether)world of pandemonium, and the biggest sandworm Broadway has ever seen.
New Stars in the House shows will be produced daily at the traditional theater time of 8pm ET (and 2pm on Saturdays and Sundays), featuring performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley.
Current and past episodes can be found on the website starsinthehouse.com.
