VIDEO: Watch THEatre ACCELERATOR's 'Sing Tank' Live Stream Today at 2pm!

Apples and Oranges Arts in collaboration with the National Alliance for Musical Theatre and Broadway Tech Accelerator present a live, virtual Shark-Tank-style pitch session in which four writing teams from NAMT's Festival of New Musicals present their shows to theatre executives and investors from around the country. At least one of the featured shows will be selected to receive a full-length virtual reading. Judges include Elise Dewsberry from New Musicals Inc., Kathy Evans from Rhinebeck Writers Retreat, Donna Lynn Hilton from Goodspeed Musicals, Meredith Reed from Music Theatre Works and James Rocco from The 5th Avenue Theatre, along with producers Deborah Barrera and Brian Moreland and investors Frank Kavanaugh and Jonathan Ledden.

Wonder how to talk about a show you have in development? Want to get a sense for what pitching a show looks like? Just really love musical theatre? Tune in below to see who wins a virtual reading!

The live event streams on YouTube at the link below today, Friday, May 22, 2020 at 2:00pm EDT (11:00am PDT).

The featured teams participated in the Spring 2020 Cohort of Apples and Oranges Arts' THEatre ACCELERATOR program. For more information visit https://nycoc.org/accelerator-spring-2020/

