VIDEO: Watch THE SOUND OF MUSIC LIVE Starring Carrie Underwood, Audra McDonald & More - Today At 2 PM!

Today, tune in at 2pm EST for the first stream of Rodgers and Hammerstein's timeless musical classic The Sound of Music, premiering on The Shows Must Go On, where it will be available for 48 hours only!

Grammy Award-winning music superstar Carrie Underwood stars in "The Sound of Music Live!" The three-hour telecast of the Rodgers & Hammerstein musical classic also features TV and stage star Stephen Moyer as well as Tony Award winners Audra McDonald, Christian Borle and Laura Benanti.

