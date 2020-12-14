VIDEO: Watch Super Shaw! on Stars in the House

Click Here for More Articles on Stars in the House

Stars in the House continues tonight (8pm) with Plays In The House: SUPER SHAW!: By Bernard Shaw. Starring Brenda Braxton, Michael Cerveris, Joel Grey, Marsha Mason, Patrick Page, Tonya Pinkins, Renee Taylor, Karen Ziemba, G.B.S. Adapted, hosted and directed by David Staller.

New Stars in the House shows will be produced daily at the traditional theater time of 8pm ET (and 2pm on Saturdays and Sundays), featuring performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley.