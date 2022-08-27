Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
BROADWAY IN BRYANT PARK
VIDEO: Watch SIX, BEETLEJUICE & More Perform at Broadway in Bryant Park

This week was the fourth and final Broadway in Bryant Park of the 2022 season.

Aug. 27, 2022  

Broadway in Bryant Park is back! iHeartMedia New York's 106.7 LITE FM concluded its 2022 season of the beloved series earlier this week with FREE performances all August long. New Yorkers and visitors to the Big Apple alike are invited to join 106.7 LITE FM starting at 11 a.m., with open-air lunch hour performances running from 12:30 - 1:30 p.m. on the Bryant Park Stage.

This week's lineup featured performances from the Broadway casts of A Strange Loop, Beetlejuice, Moulin Rouge! The Musical, and Six. Watch highlights below!

