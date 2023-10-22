VIDEO: Watch Past and Present Glindas Perform 'Popular' for WICKED 20th Anniversary

McKenzie Kurtz is joined by former Glindas Alli Mauzey, Kara Lindsay, and Amanda Jane Cooper for a special rendition of "Popular."

By: Oct. 22, 2023

POPULAR

Have There Ever Been Two Productions of the Same Show on Broadway at the Same Time? Photo 1 Have There Ever Been Two Productions of the Same Show on Broadway at the Same Time?
Video: Watch the Cast of HARMONY Perform the Title Song on TODAY Photo 2 Video: Watch the Cast of HARMONY Perform the Title Song on TODAY
Shaina Taub's SUFFS Will Transfer to Broadway in April 2024 Photo 3 SUFFS Will Transfer to Broadway in Spring 2024
Video: Watch the WAITRESS THE MUSICAL Broadway Film Trailer With Sara Bareilles & More Photo 4 Video: Watch the WAITRESS THE MUSICAL Broadway Film Trailer

Wicked Show Information
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets from: $112
Cast
Photos
Videos
Shop Merch

The Broadway blockbuster, Wicked, is celebrating its 20th Anniversary! In honor of the milestone, current Glinda, McKenzie Kurtz is joined by former Glindas Alli Mauzey, Kara Lindsay, and Amanda Jane Cooper for a special rendition of "Popular."

Check out the video below!

Wicked is currently the 4th longest-running show in Broadway history. Winner of over 100 international awards including the Grammy Award and three Tony Awards, Wicked has been performed in over 100 cities in 16 countries around the world (U.S., Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, Japan, Germany, Holland, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea, The Philippines, Mexico, Brazil, Switzerland and China) and has thus far been translated into six languages: Japanese, German, Dutch, Spanish, Korean and Portuguese.WICKED has been seen by nearly 65 million people worldwide and has amassed over $5 billion in global sales. 

In addition to the Broadway production, Wicked in North America has enjoyed unprecedented record-breaking sit-down engagements in Chicago, where it ran for nearly four years; Los Angeles, where it ran for two years; and San Francisco, where it ran for nearly two years, as well as two North American Tours.

The Broadway sensation Wicked looks at what happened in the Land of Oz…but from a different angle.  Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin, who is smart, fiery, misunderstood, and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships…until the world decides to call one “good,” and the other one “wicked.”

With a thrilling score that includes the hits “Defying Gravity,” “Popular” and “For Good,” Wicked has been hailed by The New York Times as “the defining musical of the decade,” and by Time Magazine as “a magical Broadway musical with brains, heart, and courage.”  NBC Nightly News calls the hit musical “the most successful Broadway show ever.” 

Based on the novel by Gregory Maguire, Wicked has music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, and a book by Winnie Holzman.  The production is directed by Tony Award winner Joe Mantello with musical staging by Tony Award winner Wayne Cilento. WICKED is produced by Marc Platt, Universal Stage Productions, The Araca Group, Jon B. Platt and David Stone.







2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES

1
Video: Elphabas Come Together to Sing Defying Gravity for WICKEDs 20th Anniversary Photo
Video: Elphabas Come Together to Sing 'Defying Gravity' for WICKED's 20th Anniversary

Watch four Elphabas sing 'Defying Gravity for Wicked's 20th anniversary!

2
Photos: See New Images of the 20th Anniversary Cast of WICKED Photo
Photos: See New Images of the 20th Anniversary Cast of WICKED

See new production photos of the 20th anniversary cast of Wicked!

3
WICKED to Present 20th Anniversary Events Including a GOOD MORNING AMERICA Performance, a Photo
WICKED to Present 20th Anniversary Events Including a GOOD MORNING AMERICA Performance, a Block Party & More

Join the celebration as WICKED marks its 20th anniversary with an array of exclusive events and performances. Experience the magic of this iconic show with a block party, Good Morning America performance, and more. Don't miss out on the unforgettable anniversary celebrations of WICKED.

4
Win a Virtual Meet & Greet with Idina Menzel and Orchestra Seats to WICKED 20th Annive Photo
Win a Virtual Meet & Greet with Idina Menzel and Orchestra Seats to WICKED 20th Anniversary Performance

Fans now have a chance to virtually meet Idina Menzel and receive four 'Prime Center Orchestra' tickets to the 20th-anniversary performance of Wicked on Monday, October 30th at the Gershwin Theatre.

Buy at the Theatre Shop T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More

Wicked Shiz Joggers Wicked Shiz Joggers
Wicked Fade Keyart Tee Wicked Fade Keyart Tee
Wicked Unisex NYC Clock Tee V3 Wicked Unisex NYC Clock Tee V3
Wicked Fade Keyart Youth Tee Wicked Fade Keyart Youth Tee

More Hot Stories For You

Lena Hall Chats IN DREAMS On BREAKING THE CURTAIN PODCASTLena Hall Chats IN DREAMS On BREAKING THE CURTAIN PODCAST
BACK TO THE FUTURE's Amber Ardolino Takes Over Our Instagram Story for Back to the Future Day!BACK TO THE FUTURE's Amber Ardolino Takes Over Our Instagram Story for Back to the Future Day!
Photos: First Look at Jeremy Jordan, Eva Noblezada, and More in THE GREAT GATSBY at Paper Mill PlayhousePhotos: First Look at Jeremy Jordan, Eva Noblezada, and More in THE GREAT GATSBY at Paper Mill Playhouse
Renée Rapp Pledges Support for Entertainment Community Fund During NY ShowsRenée Rapp Pledges Support for Entertainment Community Fund During NY Shows

Videos

Ben Celebrates BACK TO THE FUTURE Day with Choreo! Video
Ben Celebrates BACK TO THE FUTURE Day with Choreo!
Elphabas Have an Elphaball at Broadway Sessions Video
Elphabas Have an Elphaball at Broadway Sessions
First Look At the New MEAN GIRLS National Tour! Video
First Look At the New MEAN GIRLS National Tour!
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
THE LION KING
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
Ticket Central DAPHNE
GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE

Recommended For You