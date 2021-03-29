VIDEO: Ladies of Broadway Unite for Maestra Music's AMPLIFY 2021- Watch Now!

Click Here for More Articles on Virtual Events

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Maestra Music will present its inaugural concert event, Amplify 2021 on today, March 29 (8pm ET). Amplify 2021 will take place virtually, in association with Broadway Unlocked, to raise money and highlight Maestra's programs which provide support, visibility, and community for the female, non-binary, and TGNC music makers in the theater industry.

Watch the full performance below!

Study up on the company with BroadwayWorld's Stage Mag below!

Directed by Tony Award nominee Kate Baldwin and produced by Baldwin, Stitt and Laura Ivey, Amplify 2021 is hosted by Tony Award nominee Brooks Ashmanskas and Drama Desk Award winner Andréa Burns. This eclectic concert will feature stories, conversations and musical performances from an impressive array of Broadway stars, composers, music directors and more. The evening will include performances from Shoshana Bean, Ashley Park, Nikki M. James, Brandon Victor Dixon, Tanya Birl, Kenita Miller, Shelley Thomas, Eva Noblezada and Reeve Carney, along with appearances from Anais Mitchell (Tony Award-winning creator of Hadestown), Kirsten Childs (OBIE Award-winning creator of Bubbly Black Girl), Helen Park (Lortel Award-winning creator of KPOP), Rona Siddiqui (Larson Award-winning creator of Salaam Medina: Tales of a Halfghan), Britt Bonney, Kristy Norter, Dionne McClain-Freeney, Meg Zervoulis, Kat Sherrell, Nicole Rebolledo, Maestra founder Georgia Stitt, and a special appearance by Bernadette Peters. The evening's Music Directors and Arrangers include Helen Park, Rona Siddiqui, Annastasia Victory and Julianne B. Merrill, who also serves as Technical Director.

Amplify 2021 is free to attend with donations encouraged. Pre-show activities begin at 7 pm, with the mainstage event starting at 8 pm. In special post-show virtual hangouts, higher level contributors (starting at $50) will have exclusive opportunities to connect in individual chat rooms with Broadway stars including Gavin Creel & Celia Keenan-Bolger; "Chers" Stephanie J. Block, Teal Wicks & Micaela Diamond; Chaplin co-stars Jenn Colella & Rob McClure; Book of Mormon stars Nikki M. James & Michael James Scott; Mean Girls Ashley Park & Erika Henningsen; and The Prom stars Caitlin Kinnunen & Isabelle McCalla. For more information and to register or purchase VIP tickets, click here.