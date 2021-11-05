VIDEO: Watch Liz Callaway, Norm Lewis & More Tribute Maltby & Shire at Oscar Hammerstein Award Gala

Earlier this week, the York Theatre Company honored musical theater legends Richard Maltby, Jr. & David Shire with the 2021 Oscar Hammerstein Award for Lifetime Achievement in Musical Theater and Elisa Loti Stein with The York Theatre Company Founders' Award at the 29th Oscar Hammerstein Award Gala.

The special concert celebration featured live entertainment by Loni Ackerman, George Lee Andrews, Jenny Lyn Bader, Jordan Barrow, Sierra Boggess, Kerry Butler, Liz Callaway, Margery Cohen, Frenchie Davis, Josh Dela Cruz, Santino Fontana, Montego Glover, Sydney James Harcourt, Daniel Jenkins, Eddie Korbich, Norm Lewis, Charlotte Maltby, Janet Metz, and Julia Murney. They were joined by York MTTP Student Alumna Charlie Beck, Molly Fitzsimmons, Ifedayo (Thomas) Gatling, Adeleke Goring, Max Lev Grozalsky-Wernick, Ariana Jackman, Isabella Leonardo, Briana Powell-Cooper, Flor Rosales-Euceda, Kass Sánchez, Preston Simon, and Zoey Zo.

Michael Unger (The York's former Associate Artistic Director and current Artistic Director of Skylight Music Theatre in Wisconsin) directed the evening's celebration. Another York regular, Deniz Cordell served as the music director.

Check out highlights from the special night below!