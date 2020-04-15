VIDEO: Watch Lauv Mentor Kids from Garden of Dreams Foundation!
Each spring Radio City Music Hall hosts more than 100 kids from the Garden of Dreams Foundation on the Great Stage for its annual Talent Show, which this year, has unfortunately been postponed. Prior to the self-isolation period, singer/songwriter Lauv stopped by Radio City Music Hall and joined a group of Garden of Dreams Talent Show performers as he took time to mentor these children in-person during a group rehearsal session while providing his professional feedback and expertise as the kids showcased their musical talents.
Brooklyn, New York native Miles Hardamon performed his original song "Throwback" for Lauv, receiving a one-of-a-kind experience to perform and be mentored by the pop star himself. Watch below!
Growing up in an impoverished household, Miles' family suffered difficulties due to his mother's constant alcohol intake, which led to his parents' separation. Throughout his life, music has been therapy for Miles. By performing, he has been able to know himself better and overcome his struggles. Self-taught, Miles has been playing the guitar for almost ten years and started performing in front of grocery stores; Miles also busks on subways and in stations. By learning from his idols, including Prince, Bruno Mars, Stevie Wonder and Michael Jackson, he hopes to be one of the greatest performers alive. Miles performed his original song "Running Mascara" in the 2018 Garden of Dreams Talent Show. Since then, Miles has remained active with the Foundation- performing the National Anthem at a 2018 Knicks game, participating in the Garden of Dreams Alumni Choir, and acting as a music coach for the 2020 Talent Show.
Thank you @lauvsongs for taking the time to mentor our #GDFTalentShow performers! ?? #Repost @radiocitymusichall @lauvsongs stopped by Radio City earlier this year to give advice to aspiring artists from the @gardenofdreams Foundation on continuing their passions & never giving up on their dreams aoe?
A post shared by Garden of Dreams (@gardenofdreams) on Apr 14, 2020 at 8:52am PDT
The Garden of Dreams Foundation is a non-profit charity dedicated to bringing life changing opportunities to young people in need. In partnership with The Madison Square Garden Company and MSG Networks - including the Knicks, Rangers and Rockettes, Westchester Knicks, famed showplaces, TAO Group Hospitality and two sports and entertainment television networks - Garden of Dreams provides young people in our communities with access to educational and skills opportunities; mentoring programs; and memorable experiences that enhance their lives, help shape their futures and create lasting joy. All of the Foundation's activities are driven by four guiding principles - Education, Inspiration, Grants and Moments of Joy - and target young people facing illness or financial challenges, as well as children of uniformed personnel who have been lost or injured while serving our communities. Since its inception in 2006, the Garden of Dreams Foundation has impacted more than 375,000 young people and their families.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
No word yet on a rescheduled air date, but Ray Hair, International President of the American Federation of Musicians of the United States and Canada (... (read more)
THE SHOWS MUST GO ON! Will Continue With THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA
Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Shows Must Go On! continues this week with The Phantom of the Opera this Friday Aprl 17 at 7pm GMT!... (read more)
BC/EFA to Stream Disney on Broadway Concert April 17; Musicians Union Grants Waiver
The stream of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS' benefit concert celebrating Disney on Broadway's 25th anniversary will be rescheduled for Friday, Apr... (read more)
Disney on Broadway Benefit Musicians Release Open Letter; Petition Own Union
The Musical Director for the concert, Jim Abbott, has now released an open letter along with a petition - to his own union signed by all of the membe... (read more)
VIDEO: Nick Cordero's Wife, Amanda Kloots, Shares Update on Her Husband's Health
Nick Cordero's wife, Amanda Kloots, has shared an update on the health of her husband, who has been in the ICU due to COVID-19.... (read more)
Governor Cuomo Announces That New York Will Work with Five Neighboring States for Reopening Plan
With news today that New York state has possibly reached a plateau in new COVID-19 diagnoses, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced plans for what comes nex... (read more)