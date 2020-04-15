VIDEO: Watch Lauv Mentor Kids from Garden of Dreams Foundation!

Each spring Radio City Music Hall hosts more than 100 kids from the Garden of Dreams Foundation on the Great Stage for its annual Talent Show, which this year, has unfortunately been postponed. Prior to the self-isolation period, singer/songwriter Lauv stopped by Radio City Music Hall and joined a group of Garden of Dreams Talent Show performers as he took time to mentor these children in-person during a group rehearsal session while providing his professional feedback and expertise as the kids showcased their musical talents.

Brooklyn, New York native Miles Hardamon performed his original song "Throwback" for Lauv, receiving a one-of-a-kind experience to perform and be mentored by the pop star himself. Watch below!

Growing up in an impoverished household, Miles' family suffered difficulties due to his mother's constant alcohol intake, which led to his parents' separation. Throughout his life, music has been therapy for Miles. By performing, he has been able to know himself better and overcome his struggles. Self-taught, Miles has been playing the guitar for almost ten years and started performing in front of grocery stores; Miles also busks on subways and in stations. By learning from his idols, including Prince, Bruno Mars, Stevie Wonder and Michael Jackson, he hopes to be one of the greatest performers alive. Miles performed his original song "Running Mascara" in the 2018 Garden of Dreams Talent Show. Since then, Miles has remained active with the Foundation- performing the National Anthem at a 2018 Knicks game, participating in the Garden of Dreams Alumni Choir, and acting as a music coach for the 2020 Talent Show.

The Garden of Dreams Foundation is a non-profit charity dedicated to bringing life changing opportunities to young people in need. In partnership with The Madison Square Garden Company and MSG Networks - including the Knicks, Rangers and Rockettes, Westchester Knicks, famed showplaces, TAO Group Hospitality and two sports and entertainment television networks - Garden of Dreams provides young people in our communities with access to educational and skills opportunities; mentoring programs; and memorable experiences that enhance their lives, help shape their futures and create lasting joy. All of the Foundation's activities are driven by four guiding principles - Education, Inspiration, Grants and Moments of Joy - and target young people facing illness or financial challenges, as well as children of uniformed personnel who have been lost or injured while serving our communities. Since its inception in 2006, the Garden of Dreams Foundation has impacted more than 375,000 young people and their families.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You