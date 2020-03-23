VIDEO: Watch Kristin Chenoweth's Original Performance of 'Taylor the Latte Boy' on Rosie O'Donnell Show in 1999

Last night, Rosie O'Donnell's made a big return with a special live streamed event benefitting the Actors Fund. A part of the star-studded line-up of guests was Kristin Chenoweth, who performed a song that she first sang on Rosie's show in 1999. Check out the original performance below!

Emmy and Tony Award winning actress and singer Kristin Chenoweth's career spans film, television, voiceover and stage. In 2015, Chenoweth received a coveted star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame. In 2009, she received an Emmy Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her role in "Pushing Daisies." In 1999, she won a Tony Award for "You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown" and she was also nominated for her original role of Glinda the Good Witch in "Wicked" in 2004.





