VIDEO: Watch Jacqueline E. Lawton's INTELLIGENCE on Stars in the House
The reading will star: Kelly AuCoin, Leila Buck, Crystal Dickinson, Marin Ireland, Natalie Lall, Jacqueline E. Lawton, Daniella Topol, Bernard White.
Stars in the House continues tonight (8pm) with Plays In The House: INTELLIGENCE By Jacqueline E. Lawton. Directed by Daniella Topol.
Intelligence tells the fictionalized story of a highly-trained CIA operative who, tasked with protecting the national security of the U.S. post-9/11, is racing to find weapons of mass destruction in Iraq. With her country at war, her cover is blown and the lives of her assets are at risk. In the midst of a media frenzy, she must negotiate her husband's dogged pursuit of the truth, her boss's mandate to overcome accusations of the CIA's incompetency; secure the safety and well-being of her assets, and protect her family. Inspired by true events, Intelligence explores the cost of deception and the consequences of speaking truth to power.
New Stars in the House shows will be produced daily at the traditional theater time of 8pm ET (and 2pm on Saturdays and Sundays), featuring performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley.
Current and past episodes can be found on the website starsinthehouse.com.
